Mookie Betts Rediscovers His ‘Wiggle’ At Plate For Red Sox In Six-Game Hot Streak

Mookie Betts seems to have figured out his timing at the plate for the Boston Red Sox.

In his six games before Thursday’s matinee affair against the Toronto Blue Jays, Betts batted .500 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored. In the six games previous, he batted .174 with no extra-base hits, zero RBI and only one run scored.

NESN’s Jim Rice explained on “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, that Betts rediscovered his timing mechanism in the batter’s box. To hear Rice’s breakdown, watch the video in the above player.

Thumbnail photo from Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images