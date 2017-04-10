Mookie Betts Lauds Red Sox’s Depth As Flu, Injuries Impact Team Early On

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have been hit hard by injuries and a flu bug early in the 2017 MLB season, but the team has battled through it and owns a 3-2 record through five games.

Outfielder Mookie Betts made his return to the lineup in Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He missed the three previous games with the flu.

Find out what he had to say about the team’s impressive depth in the “Red Sox Final” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images