Motorcycle Rider Passes Deer-Crossing Sign, Then Has Deer Jump Over Him

Share this:

Tweet







Driving a motorcycle comes with some inherent risks, including flying objects, heavy precipitation and little resistance against larger vehicles.

You can add large, antler-bearing mammals to that list, too.

A video recently updated to CaughtOnCamera shows a group of motorcyclists casually heading down a highway. Things escalate quickly, however, when one of the riders falls off his bike after being jumped over by a deer.

It happens very quickly, but if you pause the video around the one-second mark, you’ll notice the group rides right by a deer-crossing sign. Given what went on to happen, we think the sign should’ve had “Literally” written right underneath the deer image.

Fortunately, the rider appeared to be okay, although things clearly could’ve been much worse. Personally, we’re not sure the image of a galloping buck heading straight for us could ever be fully erased from our minds.