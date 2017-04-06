NASCAR Cuts Ties With Connecticut Track; Owner Arrested For Human Trafficking

Share this:

NASCAR reacted quickly to a report the owner of a short track in New England was involved in a human trafficking ring.

NASCAR Home Tracks announced in a tweet Thursday it ended its relationship with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut after the track’s owner, Bruce J. Bemer, was arraigned on charges of patronizing a trafficked person, the Harford Courant reports.

Bemer, 63, is a convicted sex offender and one of several men arrested in connection with the alleged scheme. Police reportedly said Robert King would recruit men who suffer from mental illnesses, provide them with drugs and money and keep track of their debts. King allegedly brought these individuals to Bemer and others in Connecticut who would pay between $200 and $250 to have sex with them.

Authorities reportedly have identified 15 victims, and Bemer admitted to having King bring him “eight to 10 different boys for sex.”

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR