This Aptly Titled Craft Beer Was Concocted By Texas Motor Speedway

If you like beer, and you like NASCAR, then Texas Motor Speedway is the place to be this weekend.

The track, located in Fort Worth, Texas, announced Wednesday it has partnered with a Audacity Brew House to create No Limits Checkered Past ale, according to Guide Live. The brew makes its debut from Friday to Sunday during the Duck Commander 500 race weekend.

Who likes beer? That's right, you do. Try #CheckeredPast our very own #craftbeer, available here or at convenient stores in DFW! pic.twitter.com/4vtLtlNd8p — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) April 5, 2017

At just above 6 percent alcohol content, the beer certainly is no slouch.

“The goal was to keep the beer something everyone would enjoy,” Audacity co-founder Scott Lindsey said, via Guide Live. “If you come to a race at TMS and you’ve never had a craft beer before, it wouldn’t be anything offensive. It’s a great gateway beer.”

The one-of-a-kind brew reportedly will be available in 22-ounce drafts for $12, and 12-ounce cans for $7. Although the beer will make its debut at TMS, it will be distributed in cans to retailers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area during mid-April, according to Guide Live.