NASCAR Race At Bristol Postponed Until Monday Due To Heavy Rains

After taking a week off, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will have to wait at least one more day before resuming.

Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday, according to NASCAR. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and still will air on FOX.

The news comes as little surprise, as inclement weather marred much of the week at the famous Tennessee short track. Cup race qualifying was rained out Friday, and Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was delayed during stage 2.

When the race does start, Kyle Larson will start from the pole, followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Since qualifying was rained out, the starting order was determined by the current Cup standings.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images