NASCAR’s Impromptu Scheduling Changes Punish Fans Who Plan Ahead

For most sports fans, a last-minute scheduling change simply means they have to change which shows they DVR in order to watch the event live. For those who plan to travel so they can watch it in-person, however, a small change could throw a wrench in their entire trip.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Thursday it changed the start time of Oct. 8’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500. The race, which originally was supposed to be the lone night race in NASCAR’s playoffs, will now start at 2 p.m. ET.

While some companies might allow fans to alter their travel plans accordingly for free, others don’t, meaning some either have to pay an extra fee or sell their tickets and watch the race from their living rooms.

@jeff_gluck I'm just wondering why they made the change now. We have flights home Sunday afternoon with $200 per passenger change fee. I'm pissed. — Drew Elks (@gofordrew) April 20, 2017

Ironically, CMS president Marcus Smith claims the decision is representative of the track’s “fans first” mentality, as drivers and fans have told track officials they enjoy day races in Charlotte. Even if that truly was the case, though, the new start time shouldn’t be implemented until next year.

Any sports entity worth its salt should know fans who attend a live event don’t all live within shouting distance of the venue. Likewise, most people who do need to make travel arrangements do so as soon as they buy their tickets to get the lowest rates.

Given how popular NASCAR and CMS both are, we’re frankly shocked they didn’t take those factors into consideration. And if they did, it suggests their decision actually was made with a “fans (who still can attend) first” mentality.

Much like how United Airlines had the legal right to remove somebody from its plane, NASCAR was within its rights to reschedule the Bank of America 500. However, even though they both technically were allowed to act as they did, doing so showed a lack of empathy for their customers.

