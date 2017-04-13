NBA Playoffs 2017: Celtics To Play Bulls In First Round; Game 1 Sunday

Share this:

BOSTON — Boston Celtics will play the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Boston is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after posting a 53-29 record during the regular season. Chicago is the No. 8 seed with a record of 41-41.

It’s the first playoff series between these teams since 2009, when it took seven games and several thrilling finishes before the C’s ultimately prevailed in Round 1.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images