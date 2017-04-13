NBA Playoffs 2017 TV Schedule: First-Round Dates, Times For Every Series

Share this:

The 2017 NBA playoffs have arrived, and the first round features many exciting matchups for basketball fans to enjoy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the postseason as the defending NBA champions for the first time in franchise history, and they’ll open up against the Indiana Pacers.

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take home their second title in three seasons, and if they meet the Cavs in the NBA Finals, it will mark the first time we’ve had the same matchup in three straight championship series.

Here’s the Game 1 schedule for every first-round playoff matchup in the Eastern and Western conferences (all times ET). We’ll update with the full schedule when the league reveals it.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Chicago Bulls

Game 1: April 16 in Boston, 6:30 p.m. – TNT

No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers

Game 1: April 15 in Cleveland, 3 p.m. – ABC

No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: April 15 in Toronto, 5:30 p.m. – ESPN

No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: April 16 in Washington, 1 p.m. – TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: April 16 in Golden State, 3:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies

Game 1: April 15 in San Antonio, 8 p.m. – ESPN

No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: April 16 in Houston, 9 p.m. – TNT

No. 4 Utah Jazz vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: April 15 in Utah, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images