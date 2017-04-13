NBA Playoffs 2017 TV Schedule: First-Round Dates, Times For Every Series

The 2017 NBA playoffs have arrived, and the first round features many exciting matchups for basketball fans to enjoy.
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the postseason as the defending NBA champions for the first time in franchise history, and they’ll open up against the Indiana Pacers.
The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take home their second title in three seasons, and if they meet the Cavs in the NBA Finals, it will mark the first time we’ve had the same matchup in three straight championship series.
Here’s the Game 1 schedule for every first-round playoff matchup in the Eastern and Western conferences (all times ET). We’ll update with the full schedule when the league reveals it.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Chicago Bulls
Game 1: April 16 in Boston, 6:30 p.m. – TNT
No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers
Game 1: April 15 in Cleveland, 3 p.m. – ABC
No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks
Game 1: April 15 in Toronto, 5:30 p.m. – ESPN
No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks
Game 1: April 16 in Washington, 1 p.m. – TNT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Denver Nuggets
Game 1: April 16 in Golden State, 3:30 p.m. – ABC
No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies
Game 1: April 15 in San Antonio, 8 p.m. – ESPN
No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder
Game 1: April 16 in Houston, 9 p.m. – TNT
No. 4 Utah Jazz vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
Game 1: April 15 in Utah, 10:30 p.m. – ESPN
