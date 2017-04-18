NBA Rumors: Knicks ‘Desperate’ To Trade Carmelo Anthony; Clippers Best Fit?

Share this:

We’ve heard the rumblings for quite some time. But after a disastrous season heavy on losses and off-court drama, it appears Carmelo Anthony’s days with the New York Knicks finally might be over.

Anthony, of course, is under contract until 2019 and has a no-trade clause with New York. Yet Knicks president Phil Jackson did everything but drive him to the airport Friday, saying in no uncertain terms that the 10-time All-Star would be “better off somewhere else.”

Apparently the NBA’s insiders agree. One Western Conference executive recently told Sporting News’ Sean Deveney that it’s not a matter of if the Knicks decide to trade Anthony, but whether they can find a willing trade partner.

“Well, for one thing, if (Anthony) waives the no-trade, you know he is going to be OK with coming (to his new team),” the executive said. “He is not going against his will. And look at it, everyone has the Knicks over a barrel. They’re just desperate to move the guy. You are not going to have to give up much of anything to get him, just make the salaries match.”

Anthony will turn 33 in May, and while he’s a great scorer who averaged 22.4 points per game this season, his trade value is rapidly declining. But the same executive sees the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential landing spot for Anthony, especially if L.A. flames out of the playoffs again.

“That might be the best bet,” the executive said. “I think you’d need both sides to be a little desperate, and if things don’t work out for the Clippers, they might be as desperate for changes as the Knicks.”

Desperation often can lead to blockbuster trades, and it looks like that could be the case in New York.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images