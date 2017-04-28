NBA Rumors: Larry Bird Stepping Down As Pacers President; Orlando Interested?

Share this:

Larry Bird’s run with the Indiana Pacers, at least as the man who calls the shots, is effectively over.

Bird is stepping down as president of the Pacers, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources. Kevin Pritchard will take over basketball operations, with Bird reportedly continuing to work with the club as a consultant.

However, Wojnarowski also notes Bird’s exit might not be the end of the line for him as an NBA power broker. The Orlando Magic, looking to fill their president role, apparently have interest in potentially bringing in the Hall of Famer.

The Pacers hired Bird in 1997, and he held that role until 2000. After a brief hiatus, the Pacers eventually named him president of basketball operations. He “retired” in 2012, but that lasted just a year with him returning to the Pacers.

The Pacers had varying levels of success with Bird at the helm, reaching the playoffs in nine of their last 14 seasons. They’ve been more consistent even more recently, reaching the playoffs in six of their last seven seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Images