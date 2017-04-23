Rajon Rondo Fined $25K By NBA For Attempting To Trip Jae Crowder

Share this:

Rajon Rondo might deny trying to trip Jae Crowder, but the NBA’s not buying it.

The enigmatic Chicago Bulls point guard was fined $25,000 Sunday for the incident, which occurred during the Bulls’ 104-87 loss in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Rondo, who’s out indefinitely with a fractured thumb, said after the game he was trying to “stretch out” his surgically repaired right ACL.

@NBA announces $25,000 fine for Rajon Rondo for tripping Jae Crowder in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/gwCKGaZ4tm — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) April 23, 2017

Despite sitting out, Rondo found a way to steal the game’s headlines, as his antics with his feet were closely rivaled by his polarizing fashion choice.

Although the Celtics certainly weren’t thrilled with Rondo’s actions on the bench, they’re probably glad he’s there to begin with. After dominating Games 1 and 2, Rondo’s absence was clearly felt by the bulls in Game 3, as the Celtics coasted to their first victory of the series.

These two teams will renew their budding rivalry in Game 4, which tips off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

