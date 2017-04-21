‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Is It Time To Put All White House Visits To Bed?

Share this:

The New England Patriots went to the White House this week. You may have heard.

There was no shortage of controversy and hot takes surrounding who would show up and why those who didn’t show up skipped the trip and ultimately, there was even a controversy about a photo depicting how many people were in attendance. It was exhausting.

The tradition of the White House trip was one of the topics discussed on this week’s “NESN Around” as NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle expressed their annoyance with the topic in general. They also touched on an unintentionally hilarious Cleveland Indians protest video, Charles Barkley’s latest comments, a regrettable Adidas email and more.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images