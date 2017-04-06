‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Rob Gronkowski’s Wild Weekend, Most Napable Sporting Events

Share this:

It doesn’t suck to be Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end is living the dream while continuing to bask in the glow of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI championship. Gronkowski has laid pretty low this offseason, but he vaulted himself back into the spotlight over the last few days, first with a surprise appearance at WrestleMania and then helping to steal the show at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox’s home opener.

On this week’s episode of the “NESN Around” podcast, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle broke down Gronk’s weekend of fun while also tackling other important topics like what’s the best sporting event to nap while watching and whether they could produce a better work of art than the Cristiano Ronaldo statue.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images