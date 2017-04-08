Nevada Gives Green Light For Bettors To Wager On NFL Draft Via Prop Bets

Share this:

The 2017 NFL Draft already has made history.

For the first time ever, Nevada will allow bettors to wager on NFL draft prop bets after the Nevada Gaming Control Board gave the green light Thursday, according to board chairman A.G. Burnett, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Here’s a little more information on what’s now allowed in Nevada, via the Review-Journal:

“Bettors won’t be able to wager on which player will be the No. 1 overall pick. But they’ll be able to wager on the total number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round, whether there will be more offensive players than defensive players drafted in the first round, and the over/under of the draft position for the first kicker taken, to name a few.”

April 27 through 29 in Philadelphia just got a whole lot more interesting for the gambling world.

