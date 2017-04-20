New York Times Editor Owns Up To ‘Blunder’ On Patriots/Trump Turnout Tweet

The New York Times made a mistake, and the editor in question quickly owned up to it.
The Times’ sports section tweeted out a photo comparing how many members of the New England Patriots showed up for the White House ceremony in 2015, when Barack Obama was in office, to Wednesday, under Donald Trump’s administration.
The Patriots and Trump both shot back at the tweet, which overlooked the fact that the 2015 photo included more than 40 non-playing staff, whereas Wednesday’s photo included players only.
Here’s the apology by the Times’ sports editor, presumably Jason Stallman.
There were 34 Patriots players in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony while 36 players, including only 21 who were on the Patriots’ final 53-man roster, did not show up.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
