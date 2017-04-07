Tony Romo Sheds Light On His Relationship With Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Share this:

No one expected Dak Prescott to rise to NFL stardom as soon as he did.

The rookie quarterback got thrown into starting duties for the Dallas Cowboys last season after Tony Romo injured his back in the preseason. Prescott made the most of his opportunity, as he put together a Pro Bowl campaign and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title.

Not only that, but the Mississippi State product effectively marched Romo out of Dallas. The longtime Cowboys signal caller recently decided to hang up his cleats and bolted to a broadcasting job with CBS.

Despite losing his job with the Cowboys to an up-and-comer, it appears Romo has no hard feelings toward Prescott. Speaking on Mike Krzyzewski’s SiriusXM show Friday, Romo explained that Prescott’s character made the transition much easier.

“It probably wouldn’t have went the same way if Dak wasn’t, you know, a good kid,” Romo said, as transcribed by FOXSports.com. “He’s very respectful. He’s someone that wants to learn.

“If you really just care about football. At the core, if you just love the game, I’m going to like you as a teammate. I’m going to root for you, I’m going to want to see you succeed and I’m gonna want to go out of my way to help you. He has the appetite to want to be great and he’s got a skill set that’s good. I think he’s just going to continue to develop it.”

The feeling evidently is mutual for Prescott, as he shared an Instagram post in which he thanked his predecessor for all that he’s done for him.

From a Fan Of Yours to Being Your Teammate: THANK YOU for The Advice On & Off the Field to Making Plays that I'll Never Forget! A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

It should be interesting if Romo has the chance to serve as an analyst for a Cowboys game in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images