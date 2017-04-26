NFL Draft 2017: Expert Predictions For Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 Pick

Share this:

Cleveland Browns fans suffered through a horrendous 1-15 season in 2016, but there was a reward for the team’s abysmal campaign.

That’s the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

The Browns hold the first overall selection for the first time since 2000, when they took Penn State pass rusher Courtney Brown. The year before, the Browns took Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch at No. 1. Both players never lived up to their potential.

Ironically, those two positions are at the forefront of Cleveland’s decision for the opening pick of the 2017 draft.

Texas A&M star Myles Garrett is the top prospect in this class. He has the potential to wreak havoc on opposing QBs as an elite pass rusher who’s versatile enough to excel at defensive end or outside linebacker. Passing on Garrett could backfire in a major way, especially with the Browns lacking a dominant edge rusher on their awful defense last season.

That said, quarterback remains a top priority for Cleveland as well. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky is the top signal caller on the board, but if the Browns take Garrett at No. 1, there’s a good chance Trubisky won’t be available when they pick again at No. 12. Several teams in between Cleveland’s picks also need a QB, and Trubisky is the only one worth using a top 10 selection to draft.

So, which position should the Browns covet most with the No. 1 pick? Here’s a roundup of expert predictions from recent mock drafts.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Peter Schrager, FOX Sports: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Peter King, MMQB.com: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

John Harris, Washington Post: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images