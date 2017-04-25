NFL Draft 2017: Predicting Biggest Busts At Every Position

Share this:

Despite weeks and months of NFL draft preparation, there will be players selected this weekend who turn out to be busts.

That’s life in the football world. The draft is an inexact science, and the bust whammy does not favor any particular position. Teams can do as much homework as they’d like, but the NFL is a whole different beast, and players who thrive in college aren’t necessarily going to succeed at the next level.

The Sports Daily identified players at each position from the 2017 NFL Draft class who are most likely to be considered busts in the next five years or so. Check them out at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images