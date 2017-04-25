NFL Draft Prospect D’Onta Foreman Reveals Infant Son Died During Texas’ 2016 Season

NFL draft prospect D’Onta Foreman had an incredible junior season with the Texas Longhorns in 2016, but he was inspired by a horrible tragedy.
The running back revealed Tuesday in an interview with NFL Network that his infant son, D’Onta Jr., died of an intestinal infection on Nov. 5. Foreman’s son was born Sept. 16 at just 23 weeks and weighed 15 ounces at birth.
“I was, like, numb,” Foreman said, via Deadspin. “I was driving and then I was crying while I was driving. I was crushed and I was so hurt. I feel like something was taken away from me before I even really got the chance to experience it.”
But Foreman pushed through the season, racking up 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back. On the day D’Onta Jr. died, Texas played Texas Tech, and Foreman ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
But for now, Foreman, who’s ranked among the best running backs in this week’s draft, has some reason to celebrate. Not only is his girlfriend pregnant again, but the due date is Sept. 16 — D’Onta Jr.’s birthday.
“He will never be replaced,” Foreman said. “But to have another baby on that same day, I hope it happens.”
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
