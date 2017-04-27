NFL Draft Prospect Forrest Lamp Gets Endorsement Deal From Lamp Company

Share this:

Former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp is one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he already is making money off his last name.

That’s right, the 6-foot-4, 295 pound Lamp hasn’t even had his name called and he’s already inked a marketing deal — with a lamp company.

The lighting company Lamps Plus signed a deal with the soon-to-be NFL lineman, and even their CEO couldn’t stay away from the lamp puns.

“Lamps Plus brings a sense of comfort and security to homes with a large selection of lighting, home décor and furniture.,” Dennis Swanson, CEO of Lamps Plus said, per Businesswire.com.”Similarly, Forrest Lamp will be providing comfort and security for quarterbacks and running backs throughout his promising NFL career. While his name is perfect to endorse our company, we really like Forrest’s work ethic and enthusiasm. He will shine at the professional level.”

Lamp announced the deal with a tweet.

Excited to light things up in my new team city with @LampsPlus! 🌲💡 Details: https://t.co/8j0plfZMI3 pic.twitter.com/w9ayhXPs1C — Forrest Lamp (@flamp76) April 27, 2017

The lineman, who undoubtedly has faced a slew of Anchorman jokes for his entire life, also gave a statement on the deal.

“The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario,” said Lamp, as transcribed by Businesswire.com. “I’m confident that my girlfriend Natosha and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”

Lamp is projected to be taken by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 31 overall in NESN.com’s latest NFL mock draft.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images