NFL Draft Results: Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson Picked After Shocking Trades

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans made some noise Thursday night.

Both teams traded up to select a quarterback at picks Nos. 10 and 12, respectively, in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs, who already have Alex Smith under center, drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick, thanks to a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs parted with two first-round picks — No. 27 in the 2017 draft and their 2018 first-round selection — as well as their 2017 third-rounder.

The Texans then stunned the Philadelphia crowd when they acquired the No. 12 pick in a trade with the Cleveland Browns and drafted Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty provided more details on the trade.

Houston gets 12.

Gives up this year's 1 and next year's 1. — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) April 28, 2017

That means all three quarterbacks drafted so far have been the result of trades, as the Chicago Bears moved up to select North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images