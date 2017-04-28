NFL Draft Rumors: Bears Left John Fox In Dark About Mitchell Trubisky Plans

Share this:

Plenty of NFL fans and pundits were surprised Thursday when the Chicago Bears moved up one spot in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitchell Trubisky. Even Bears head coach John Fox.

The Bears sent the 67th and 111th picks in this year’s draft plus a third-rounder in next year’s draft to the San Francisco 49ers just to move from No. 3 to No. 2 and draft the former North Carolina quarterback. But Bears general manager Ryan Pace apparently didn’t let Fox know until a few hours before they made the move, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday.

Fox has been an NFL head coach since 2002, but 2017 will be his third season of a four-year contract with Chicago. He’s gone just 9-23 with a very bad Bears team, so it’s unclear what him being left out of the team’s first-round draft decision might mean for his future.

But, hey, if Trubisky winds up being a bust, at least Fox can say it wasn’t his idea.

