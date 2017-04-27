NFL Draft Rumors: Gareon Conley Still Could Be Picked In First Round

Share this:

General managers have an extremely difficult decision to make Thursday night during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, a projected first-round prospect heading into the week, was accused of rape earlier this month. Conley has publicly and privately maintained his innocence. Conley has yet to be interviewed by police, however, and the results of the accuser’s rape kit have yet to be made public.

Three NFL general managers told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport they expect Conley to be selected Friday in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said Thursday he’s becoming convinced Conley will be selected Thursday in the first round.

The New England Patriots don’t have first- or second-round draft picks, but they do have two third-round selections. It seems unlikely they would take him 72nd overall, given the high profile of a team’s first selection in a draft. Conley does fit the Patriots from a measurable and testing standpoint.

Conley’s character was considered a positive prior to the accusation of sexual assault.

