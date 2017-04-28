NFL Draft Rumors: Team Asked Gareon Conley To Take Polygraph, And He Passed

Share this:

NFL teams understandably have many questions about Gareon Conley.

The Ohio State cornerback was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but that might no longer be the case following rape allegations made against him.

Conley has maintained his innocence throughout, but one team apparently went to extreme lengths to see if he was telling the truth, according to a draft day report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: A team that is interested in Gareon Conley in the 1st rd asked him to submit to a polygraph by a certified administrator. He passed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see if that was enough for a team to pick Conley, who’s watching the draft proceedings closely with his family in Ohio.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images