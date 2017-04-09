NFL Looking Into Las Vegas Arm Wrestling Event Featuring NFL Players

Share this:

The latest NFL controversy could come as a result of … arm wrestling?

The league reportedly is looking into an arm wrestling contest at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand casino that featured upwards of 30 current and former NFL players, including Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, according to ESPN’s David Purdum.

The NFL reportedly found out about the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship recently, as league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN, and will be taking a further look into it.

In addition to Harrison and Lynch, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Navarro Bowman reportedly also were involved in the contest.

The players involved reportedly could face fines for violating the league’s gambling policy. According to league vice president of communcations Joe Lockhart, none of the players contacted the NFL prior to their involvement.

“Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Lockhart told USA Today Sports,. “No one sought pre-approval.”

With the Raiders having recently announced a move to Las Vegas, we have a feeling this won’t be the last gambling issue the NFL is forced to deal with.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images