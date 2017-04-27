NFL Mock Draft 2017: Final First-Round Pick Predictions For Every Team

Share this:

After many months of mock drafts, player rankings and scouting reports, the 2017 NFL Draft finally has arrived.

Philadelphia is hosting the event for the first time in more than 50 years. In fact, the first ever NFL Draft took place in Philly back in 1936. This one will be a little different. Instead of being in a hotel, more than 100,000 fans will fill the Ben Franklin Parkway for a massive celebration of football.

There’s a lot of uncertainty entering this draft — much more so than previous years. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett likely will be selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, but how the rest of the draft will develop is anyone’s guess. The quarterback situation will be fascinating to watch. Three of them are first-round worthy, but it’s possible none are drafted inside the top 10.

Here’s our final 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

3. Chicago Bears: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

8. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Allen, D, Alabama

9. Cincinnati Bengals: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

10. Buffalo Bills: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

11. New Orleans Saints: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

15. Indianapolis Colts: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

16. Baltimore Ravens: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

17. Washington Redskins: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

21. Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

22. Miami Dolphins: Kevin King, CB, Washington

23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami

24. Oakland Raiders: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

26. Seattle Seahawks: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

28. Dallas Cowboys: Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

29. Green Bay Packers: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

31. Atlanta Falcons: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Anderson/USA TODAY Sports Images