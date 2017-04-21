NFL Prospect DeShone Kizer Believes He Is Mix Between Tom Brady, Cam Newton

Share this:

DeShone Kizer is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

And the ex-Notre Dame star has high expectations for himself — sky high.

In an interview with USA TODAY’s Tom Pelissero, Kizer said he believes he’s a mix between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton.

“No one else can do what I can do,” Kizer said, per Pelissero. “And I’ve truly figured out in this (draft) process if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game — this is bold — I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play.

“Imagine taking (Tom) Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”

Kizer has seen his detractors during the pre-draft process, and he is projected to be either the fourth or fifth quarterback taken off the board.

But at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Kizer has all the tools to suggest that he could be a top pick, and the 21-year-old believes no other prospect can do the things he does.

“Name a college quarterback who goes into the game-plan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches,” Kizer said. “No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can.”

Kizer started 23 games for Notre Dame over two seasons, amassing a 12-11 record, including a 4-8 record this past season. He threw for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns with 19 interceptions during his college career. He also scored 18 rushing touchdowns.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins April 27.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images