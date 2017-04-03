NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Leaves Patriots Visit Without Contract

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly are not signing free-agent running back Adrian Peterson at this time.

Peterson left Monday’s visit with the Patriots without a contract, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates. Yates notes the two sides “could revisit later.”

There reportedly are 3 to 5 teams interested in Peterson’s services as a free agent, so the Patriots could have some competition if they pursue him at a later date. The running back received little interest in the first month of free agency.

The Patriots have Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster at running back. LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden are free agents.

