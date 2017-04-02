NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Set To Meet With Patriots On Free-Agent Visit

Share this:

The New England Patriots already have made a number of key moves during the NFL offseason.

But, it appears that they might be looking to make another big splash.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing sources, free agent running back Adrian Peterson will be visiting the Patriots on Monday.

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be taking his first free-agent visit Monday with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2017

Peterson had his 2017 option declined by the Minnesota Vikings which made him a free agent when the new NFL league year began March 9.

The 32-year-old running back is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he missed 11 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Peterson could help the Patriots’ backfield if he comes at a discount.The defending Super Bowl champions have speed backs James White and Dion Lewis along with the newly signed Rex Burkhead, but the Patriots could use a power back to take the carries on first and second down with LeGarrette Blount testing the free-agent market.

A Patriots offense that features Peterson along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the newly acquired Brandin Cooks could be one of the most lethal attacks in recent memory.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images