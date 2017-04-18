NFL Rumors: Bill O’Brien, Texans Love ‘Cannon-Armed’ Patrick Mahomes

Share this:

The Houston Texans were a playoff team last season, but it didn’t have much to do with their quarterback play.

After cashing in on a monster four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans in March of 2016, Brock Osweiler turned in a forgettable campaign in Houston. The signal caller only threw 15 touchdown passes to go along with his 16 interceptions. In fact, he was benched in favor of Tom Savage for the team’s final two regular-season games.

Osweiler’s dreadful season drove the Texans to part ways with him this offseason, as they sent him to the Cleveland Browns along with a 2018 second-round pick.

With that said, the Texans are expected to be in business for a quarterback in this year’s draft. While there are a bevy of options, Houston head coach Bill O’Brien reportedly has his eye set on one in particular.

According to USA Today Sports’ Tom Pelissero, O’Brien and the Texans “love” Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his above-average arm strength.

“One NFL coach who’s done homework on all the top QBs told me the word is O’Brien absolutely loves the cannon-armed Mahomes,” Pelissero writes. “O’Brien wouldn’t be alone – based on conversations I’ve had, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mahomes is one of the first two quarterbacks taken.”

We won’t have to wait long to find out just how strongly the Texans feel about Mahomes, as the draft kicks off April 27.

