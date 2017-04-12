NFL Rumors: Browns Undecided On Who To Draft With Top Pick In NFL Draft

Share this:

Defensive end Myles Garrett has been projected by many to be the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 overall pick, and while Garrett is a highly touted pass rusher who could impact the game immediately, the Browns reportedly aren’t set to take him with the first overall selection.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that an NFL executive told him to not be surprised if Garrett wasn’t the No. 1 pick and that the Browns are split between Garrett and North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

It would be a huge surprise if the Browns don’t take Garrett with the first overall pick. Trubisky has shown flashes of NFL potential, but Garrett is an athletic pass rusher who can help the Browns’ defense out from the first snap.

Cleveland also holds the No. 12 pick in the draft so there’s a chance that Trubisky could fall to them anyways. It’s hard to see the Browns passing on the best talent in the draft, especially when they have glaring holes all over the field.

But, this is the Browns we are talking about.

Thumbnial photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images