NFL Rumors: Browns Will Draft Myles Garrett, Not QB, With No. 1 Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Browns had plenty of options with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and they reportedly have decided on the best pass rusher in the class.

The Browns’ front office has decided it will select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday, citing league sources.

Many experts have considered Garrett the best player in this draft for quite a while.

Cleveland’s other options included taking a quarterback with the top pick. The Browns need a franchise signal-caller, but drafting top QB prospect Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina first overall probably would have been a bit of a reach.

The Browns also pick at No. 12 in Round 1, and it’s possible Trubisky will be available at that time. Cleveland also has the draft assets from previous trades to move up in the first round if they want.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images