NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Selected To Star In ‘Hard Knocks’ By HBO In 2017

Share this:

Tweet







The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could invade your screens later this year.

HBO has chosen the Buccaneers as the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks,” according to Florida Football Insider’s Roy Cummings and FOX Sports Radio. The NFL is expected to make the announcement Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Bucs have been chosen for "Hard Knocks" on HBO next season.#SiegetheDay pic.twitter.com/taTrg4J66U — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 18, 2017

The series will provide viewers with an all-access look at Tampa Bay’s training camp and preparations for the 2017 NFL season.

The NFL can force reluctant teams to reveal their inner workings to HBO cameras, but Cummings indicates the entire Buccaneers organization is excited about the opportunity to star on the hit series.

“I’ve said it before, I feel good about our team and the maturity, especially for being a young group,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Monday when asked about his team’s potential “Hard Knocks” appearance, per Cummings.

“I know we have some great personalities on our team starting with Jameis (Winston), Gerald (McCoy), the list goes on and on, (linebacker) Kwon (Alexander), I think the fans would get an inside look at how our team really is.

“I think the fans would get a real inside look at how we operate, how the players are. In terms of being a distraction, I think we’re wired to where we would be able to minimize that.”

The Buccaneers went 9-7 last season, which was their best showing since 2010.

If they regress in 2017, we all know whom to blame first.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images