NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears ‘Considering’ Trading No. 3 Pick In Draft

The Tennessee Titans aren’t the only team rumored to be shopping a top five pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears, owners of the No. 3 overall selection, could move down in the first round, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here we go: Bears are considering trading back from No. 3, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2017

The Bears’ most glaring needs are on defense, and it’s likely that the two top defensive prospects — Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett and LSU safety Jamal Adams — will be off the board by the time Chicago goes on the clock at No. 3.

The Bears could trade down in the first round and accumulate more picks.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images