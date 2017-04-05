NFL Rumors: Cowboys’ New Facility A Frontrunner To Host 2018 NFL Draft

Share this:

It appears the NFL Draft could be in for a Texas-sized face-lift next season.

The Dallas Cowboys’ new training facility in Frisco, Texas, has “emerged as a favorite” to host the 2018 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday, citing league sources. Philadelphia, which is home to the 2017 NFL Draft, also is in the running, while Kansas City and Green Bay are long shots, per Yates.

Dallas certainly has the infrastructure to host the annual event. The Cowboys officially opened “The Star” in August 2016, and the mammoth 91-acre campus features an indoor football stadium, its own entertainment district and a “Grand Atrium” complete with Italian marble floors.

If the NFL Draft does indeed move to Dallas, it would mark the event’s third move in the last four years. The draft relocated to Chicago in 2015 after years of being hosted at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, then skipped town in 2017 to Philadelphia, which will host the draft for the first time in 61 years beginning on April 27.

Texas never has hosted an NFL Draft, but it sounds like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doing everything he can to change that.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images