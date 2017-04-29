NFL Rumors: Cowboys’ Randy Gregory Fails Seventh Drug Test, Ignores League Officials

Share this:

Randy Gregory’s substance abuse might have cost him his NFL career.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end tested positive for marijuana in February and has since “blown off” NFL officials’ attempts to contact him, TMZ Sports reported Saturday, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation. The failed drug test is Gregory’s seventh since early 2015.

Gregory already was going to be suspended for the entire 2017 season due to previous failed drug tests. His most recent failed test could add more time to his ban.

Gregory’s friends are deeply concerned about him and he has “drifted away” from football, TMZ reported citing sources close to the player. His former agent, Deryk Gilmore, no longer represents him.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2015 NFL draft. He played 12 games his rookie season, but punishments due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy limited him to just two games in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images