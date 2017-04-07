NFL Rumors: Free Agent Adrian Peterson To Meet With Saints Next Week

Share this:

Adrian Peterson’s free-agency tour reportedly will make a pit stop in New Orleans.

The 32-year-old running back reportedly will be visiting with the Saints some time next week, according to NFL Network’s Heath Evans.

This will mark the second free-agency meeting for Peterson. He first met with the New England Patriots on Monday but left the visit without a deal.

After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson parted ways with the Vikings after the team opted not to pick up his option for the 2017 season.

The Saints evidently view Peterson as a potential complement to starting running back Mark Ingram. The team was 16th in the league in rushing yards per game last season (108.9), and its 17 rushing touchdowns were tied for the sixth-most.

Peterson is on a short list of notable running backs remaining on the free-agent market. LeGarrette Blount, DeAngelo Williams and Jamaal Charles also have yet to sign on with a team for the upcoming season.

Peterson’s availability on the open market at this stage in the game speaks volumes of the interest held around the league. Given his age and injury history, coupled with his past legal troubles, it’s not much of a surprise Peterson still is without a team.

