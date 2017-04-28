NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins To Browns Rumor Denied By Both Teams Involved

Share this:

You can’t fully trust anything you hear or see at the NFL Draft — or any draft for that matter — so don’t go putting Kirk Cousins under center in Cleveland just yet.

The Washington Redskins quarterback somewhat surprisingly was the center of a juicy trade rumor Thursday night during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport sent the football world into a temporary frenzy with this tweet during the first round.

Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

Despite Rapoport’s conviction, the Redskins and the Browns emphatically claimed the rumors are fiction.

Cleveland general manager Sashi Brown told reporters the story was “bad reporting,” and Washington head coach Jay Gruden indicated all was quiet on the Cousins front.

“Not one call (about Cousins). Not one,” he told reporters, per CBSSports.com. “There was no talk about it. Nothing.”

So Cousins remains with Washington (for at least another day), but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see the team deal the Pro Bowl quarterback. Cousins reportedly demanded a traded after the Redskins placed the franchise tag on him for a second straight season, but both he and the team refuted that report, too.

Cleveland definitely would make sense as a landing spot for Cousins if he’s dealt. The Browns have a not-so-desirable quarterback troika of Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler at the moment, and despite having two of the first 12 picks in the draft, they passed on selecting a signal-caller, taking Myles Garrett with the first pick and then trading No. 12.

We shall see. When it comes to rumors over the next two days, be careful out there, folks.

