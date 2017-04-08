NFL Rumors: LeGarrette Blount Has Offer From Patriots; Mutual Interest In Return

Share this:

Even after signing running back Rex Burkhead to a hefty one-year contract, it seems there’s still a good chance the New England Patriots re-sign LeGarrette Blount.

Blount has an “offer on the table” from the Patriots, CSNNE’s Mike Giardi reported Friday. Giardi reports there’s mutual interest in a return but money “matters.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported earlier in the week both sides would prefer a return.

Blount, 30, carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2016. He also added seven catches for 38 yards. It was by far his best NFL season. He did slow down at the end, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in his final three regular-season games and 3.1 yards per carry in the playoffs.

Burkhead and a fully-healthy Dion Lewis could help take the load off Blount if he returns in 2017.

