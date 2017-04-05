NFL Rumors: Why Marshawn Lynch Joining Raiders Looks Increasingly Likely

Share this:

Beast Mode in the Black Hole is looking more and more like a reality.

Currently retired running back Marshawn Lynch visited the Oakland Raiders’ facility Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-Barstool Sports writer Pat McAfee reported, citing a “pal from Oakland.”

And if you don’t believe McAfee, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report via his own source, who expressed optimism about Lynch signing with Oakland.

Marshawn Lynch is at Raiders' facility today, as @PatMcAfeeShow reported. Source believes eventually "it will happen." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2017

Lynch suddenly retired following the 2015 season, but a report surfaced last September stating the former Seattle Seahawks star was mulling an NFL comeback. That chatter picked up a few weeks ago when the Raiders were rumored to have serious interest in acquiring Lynch.

The Seahawks technically hold Lynch’s rights through the 2017 season, so Oakland would have to swing a trade with Seattle or count on the club releasing the 30-year-old. But Lynch with the Raiders seems like a logical fit, considering the five-time Pro Bowl pick is an Oakland native and the Raiders are in the market for a running back after Latavius Murray departed in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images