NFL Rumors: Patriots’ 2017 Preseason Schedule Beginning To Take Shape

One of the New England Patriots’ four preseason opponents was revealed Sunday, thanks to ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss reported the Patriots will visit the Detroit Lions in the all-important third preseason game ahead of the 2017 regular season.

The third game on the exhibition slate typically bears the closest resemblance to the real thing, with starters often playing into the second half before giving way to reserves.

The Patriots and Lions last met in the preseason in 2013 — also in the third game — with Detroit rolling to a 40-9 victory at Ford Field.

The rest of the Patriots’ preseason schedule “should be announced in the next week or so,” according to Reiss, with the regular-season schedule to follow shortly thereafter.

