NFL Rumors: Patriots Begin Offseason Workouts Without Tom Brady, Malcolm Butler

Two of the New England’s biggest stars reportedly were conspicuously absent from the start of the Patriots’ offseason workout program Monday.

Quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Malcolm Butler were not present Monday at Gillette Stadium, CSNNE.com’s Tom E. Curran reported. Both players are expected back this week, however.

Brady is returning from a family vacation Monday and will report Tuesday, according to Curran.

Butler will be back in New England later this week, according to Curran. The cornerback is in Disney World celebrating his son’s birthday, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported.

Butler isn’t currently under contract with the Patriots, since he’s a restricted free agent and hasn’t signed the first-round tender given to him by New England.

