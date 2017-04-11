NFL Rumors: Patriots Haven’t Discussed Acquiring Marshawn Lynch

Share this:

Tweet







Running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly has expressed interest in joining the New England Patriots, but it seems to be nothing more than a pipe dream until the feeling becomes mutual.

The Patriots haven’t considered acquiring Lynch, CSNNE’s Mike Giardi was told Tuesday. ESPN’s Field Yates told XTRA 1360 the Patriots haven’t discussed the currently retired running back. It seems much more likely that if Lynch indeed does unretire he would join the Oakland Raiders, with whom he met earlier this month.

Acquiring Lynch could prove to be a pain anyway. Lynch is still under contract with the Seahawks, so even if he unretires, Seattle would have to release or trade him to make him available. Lynch is on the books for $9 million in 2017, a hefty price tag for a 30-year-old running back coming off of an injury-plagued 2015 season and a year off in 2016.

The Patriots have running backs Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White, Brandon Bolden and D.J. Foster under contract. They still could bring back unrestricted free agent LeGarrette Blount, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images