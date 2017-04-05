NFL Rumors: Patriots Put Adrian Peterson Through Tryout During His Visit To Foxboro

Share this:

Tweet







Adrian Peterson’s free-agent visit with the New England Patriots reportedly included an on-field workout.

Citing a source, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported Wednesday the Patriots put the former Minnesota Vikings running back through a tryout when they hosted him Monday at Gillette Stadium.

Peterson left the visit without a contract, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Peterson would give the Patriots the power back they currently lack, but the 32-year-old former NFL MVP is far from a sure thing. He missed nearly the entire 2016 season with a torn meniscus, averaging just 1.9 yards per rush on 37 carries in three appearances. Peterson was a productive back as recently as two seasons ago, however, rushing for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015.

Any team that signs Peterson also must be willing to overlook his off-the-field transgressions. He pled guilty to three years ago to child abuse charges — and was suspended for the final 15 games of the 2014 season as a result — which could dissuade New England from bringing him on.

The Patriots currently have four running backs under contract for the 2017 season: James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and D.J. Foster. Burkhead has by far the most lucrative contract of the group, signing a one-year, $3.15 million deal last month.

LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden, both of whom were on the Patriots’ 2016 roster, remain unsigned.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images