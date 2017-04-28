NFL Rumors: Patriots Rejected Another Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer Thursday

Share this:

The Cleveland Browns did not draft a quarterback in the first round Thursday night, but they once again tried to acquire one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday the Browns made another offer for New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft. Once again, the Patriots said, “thanks, but no thanks.”

Browns inquired last night about trading for Patriots' QB Jimmy Garappolo and were told, once again, NE not interested, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2017

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday the Browns “either tried to swing a deal with the Patriots already, or they will.”

“(One) source close to the situation speculated that the Browns may have offered their No. 12,” Cabot added.

Though they did not solve their quarterback problem, the Browns were very busy in Round 1. They swung two trades — one with the Houston Texans to down move from No. 12 to No. 25 and another with the San Francisco 49ers to move up from No. 33 to No. 29 — and selected three players.

Cleveland drafted Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett first overall, Michigan hybrid safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku. Meanwhile, three teams picked quarterbacks, with Mitchell Trubisky going to the Chicago Bears at No. 2, Patrick Mahomes landing with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 10 and Deshaun Watson joining the Houston Texans at No. 12.

The Browns’ Day 1 moves allowed them to add to their Danny Ainge-esque stockpile of draft picks. They now have two first-round selections and three second-rounders in next year’s draft — ammunition they theoretically could use to make yet another run at Garoppolo.

