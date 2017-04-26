NFL Rumors: Raiders Acquire Marshawn Lynch’s Rights In Trade With Seahawks

Share this:

Marshawn Lynch is a mere step away from returning to the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders acquired Lynch’s rights in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Oakland and Seattle will exchange late-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft for the five-time Pro Bowl running back.

Lynch reportedly already agreed to contract terms with the Raiders, and the trade paves the way for him to come out of retirement to play for his hometown team. He’s expected to undergo a physical Wednesday, and the Raiders could immediately announce his signing if he passes.

Lynch, 31, spent nine years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. He retired after the 2015 season, in which he played just seven games due to sports hernia surgery.

But a year off and a desire to represent the city in which he was born and raised seems to have driven Lynch back to the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images