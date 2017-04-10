NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman Asked Seahawks To Trade Him

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t plan to put Richard Sherman’s name in the rumor mill. Doing so was his idea.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday on “Sportscenter” Sherman asked the Seahawks to trade him this offseason, and they didn’t start shopping him around the NFL because they wanted him out of Seattle.

“It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this,” Schefter said. “He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request.”

Sherman has been linked with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots (although maybe not) and New Orleans Saints in recent weeks. But the Seahawks’ are asking for high price in return for the 29-year-old.

Many doubt Seattle will trade Sherman this offseason, and he didn’t sound desperate for a change of scenery last month when he discussed the trade rumors on ESPN’s “First Take.”

But should Sherman surprisingly switch teams this offseason, Schefter’s report informs Seahawks fans who started the process of the popular player’s departure.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images