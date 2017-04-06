NFL Rumors: Seahawks’ Asking Price For Richard Sherman Trade Is Really High

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks want a lot in return for Richard Sherman.

Teams interested in acquiring the Seahawks cornerback via trade this offseason will have to give Seattle “a very good player plus a high draft pick,” The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero reported Thursday, citing an NFL source. The Seahawks reportedly have been shopping Sherman in recent weeks, with trade rumors linking him to the New England Patriots (although maybe not), New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, among other teams.

Salguero’s source suggests the Seahawks’ asking price eliminates most teams from contention for Sherman’s services. His desire to play for a Super Bowl-contending team and intention to earn the entirety of the $22.4 million the last two years of his contract will pay him also will preclude most teams from chasing him.

The report claims any renewed talks over a Sherman trade will center around the NFL Draft, which will take place between April 27 and 29.

Seattle and Sherman would have to budge from their demands in order to move the needle of this trade rumor from “unlikely” to “probable.” Whether that happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but it’s not something fans should expect based on this latest report.

