NFL Rumors: Seahawks, Raiders Expected To Work Out Marshawn Lynch Trade

At this point, it seems inevitable that Marshawn Lynch will end up in silver and black.

Lynch, who retired after the 2015 season, technically still is under contract with Seattle, but the Seahawks and Raiders are expected to work out a trade that will send the running back to Oakland, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

First, according to Rapoport, Lynch must rework his contract. If he agrees to a new deal with Oakland, the Raiders and Seahawks then would need to decide on trade compensation.

Lynch, who turns 31 this month, signed a three-year, $31 million contract with Seattle in 2015 that would pay him approximately $9 million in 2017 if he came out of retirement. That’s a steep price for a running back north of 30 years old who didn’t play last season and who appeared in just seven regular-season games during the 2015 campaign because of sports hernia surgery, hence why a new deal is necessary for Lynch’s return to the gridiron.

All told, Lynch, a first-round pick (12th overall) in 2007, is an elite running back when at the top of his game. He earned five Pro Bowl nods over nine seasons before “retiring.”

